Salon Nine Zero Three is not only a contemporary salon with a big city feel in the heart of the square in Athens, it’s also a big family of stylists and beauticians who definitely enjoy what they do.
In the short time that the salon has been open, it has already won Best Beauty Salon in Athens twice and Jadeyn Traxson has won Best Beautician.
Jadeyn Traxson opened her salon, along with co-owner and esthetician MaKayle Traxson, three years ago on May 7, 2019. Less than a year later, the salon had to close for three months as a result of worldwide salon closures during the initial COVID outbreak.
Jadeyn, in her early 20s at the time, made sure her employees were taken care of during that closure. The moment they could, they all returned to the salon and have been working hard ever since to create amazing hair and a comfortable environment that leaves clients feeling and looking their best.
The salon offers a variety of services to create that environment. Hair services include all types of color and cuts and extensions. Their hairdressers are available to create on-site special event looks as well. Dalton Martin is their resident Brazilian blowout stylist and Jadeyn offers Keratin blowouts.
In addition to a multitude of hair services and products, Salon Nine Zero Three also offers facials, spray tans, and lashes.
The family at the salon includes Jeff Ward who was with Jadeyn when the salon opened in 2019. Anna Smith joined the team in July of that same year and Ezzie Taylor is the salon’s extremely helpful assistant.
To book one of the services or for any questions, please call Salon Nine Zero Three at 903-677-0307.
