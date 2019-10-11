The City of Athens saw a small increase in sales tax allocations in October, but remains well ahead of 2018 for the entire year, according to Texas Comptroller Glen Hegar's office.
Athens' allocation of $498,112 is 1.56% better than last October. For the year, the city is 6.08 shows a 6.8% improvement over 2018.
Hegar is sending cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $773.1 million in local sales tax allocations for October, 5.1% more than in October 2018. These allocations are based on sales made in August by businesses that report tax monthly.
Henderson County's second largest municipality, Gun Barrel City has an 11.65% gain for October, with a total of $340.241. For the year, GBC is up by 4.45%. Chandler dropped by 2.05 percent for the month, but remains 6.09 percent above 2018 for the year.
Trinidad had a large gain in October, an increase of 58.79%. Seven Points also had a double-digit increase of 12.05%.
The results were mixed around the county, with 10 municipalities showing October increases over last year. Six of the cities and towns fell below last October.
The following is a list of Henderson County municipalities, their October 2019 allocation, their 2018 allocation and the rate of change.
• Athens – $498,112.67 –$490,419.37 – (1.56%)
• Berryville – $1,374.29 – $1,484.17 – (-7.40%)
• Brownsboro – $19,103.26 – $19,645.75 – (-2.76%)
• Caney City – $5,386.38 – $14,721.63 – (-63.41%)
• Chandler – $56,633.11 – $57,822.71 – (-2.05%)
• Coffee City – $16,502.72 – $15,499.39 – (6.47%)
• Eustace – $9,378.81 – $8,779.41 – (6.82%)
• Gun Barrel City – $340,241.70 – $304,725.04 – (11.65%)
• Log Cabin – $3,508.13 – $3,356.75 – (4.50%)
• Malakoff – $38,189.20 – $35,803.63 – (6.66%)
• Murchison – $9,157.45 – $9,204.22 – (-0.50%)
• Payne Springs – $11,614.70 – $11,714.31 – (-0.85%)
• Poynor – $1,325.46 – $1,280.30 – (3.52%)
• Seven Points – $51,043.33 – $45,550.91 – (12.05%)
• Tool – $9,212.93 – $8,947.30 – (2.96%)
• Trinidad – $13,778.39 – $8,677.02 – (58.79%)
