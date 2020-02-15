A big sales tax allocation in February puts Athens well above last year's pace, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reports.
Athens gets a February check of $707,048.70, 28.94% more than a year ago. For the year to date, Athens has totaled $1,189,700.71, putting the city 17.19% ahead of 2019.
The jump can largely be explained by Christmas shopping that typically occurs in November was shifted into December due to the relatively late date of Thanksgiving 2019, helping make this month’s allocations substantially higher than in previous months, a trend that is not expected to continue.
Hegar announced on Thursday he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.04 billion in local sales tax allocations for February, 9.4% more than in February 2019.
All Henderson County, municipalities, with the exception of Murchison, showed healthy increases in February.
The second largest city, Gun Barrel City, received a check for $415,922, up by 9.95% from last year. So far in 2020, GBC is showing an 8.97% increase.
Chandler was up by 29% to $97,124.63. For the year, Chandler has 10.93% more than last year.
County municipalities with double digit gains are: Trinidad, Brownsboro, Poynor, Eustace, Malakoff. Berryville, Log Cabin, Payne Springs and Caney City.
According to Hegar, the allocations are based on sales made in December by businesses that report tax monthly; October, November and December sales by quarterly filers; and 2019 sales by businesses that report tax annually.
The following is a list of Henderson County municipalities, their February 2020 allocation, February 2019 allocation and the rate of change.
• Athens – $707,048.70 – $548,345.96 – (28.94%)
• Berryville – $2,130.86 – $1,780.32 – (19.68%)
• Brownsboro – $29,949.17 – $21,062.29 – (42.19%)
• Caney City – $6,489.73 – $5,595.75 – (15.97%)
• Chandler – $97,124.63 – $75,288.32 – (29.00%)
• Coffee City – $23,097.32 – $22,891.46 – (0.89%)
• Eustace – $13,433.47 – $9,508.79 – (41.27%)
• Gun Barrel City – $415,922.80 – $378,263.44 – (9.95%)
• Log Cabin – $3,917.91 – $3,318.51– (18.06%)
• Malakoff – $51,442.56 – $38,811.27 – (32.54%)
• Murchison – $12,969.57 – $13,464.32 – (-3.67%)
• Payne Springs – $12,529.79 – $10,465.53 – (19.72%)
• Poynor – $1,772.46 – $1,146.03 – (54.66%
• Seven Points – $51,936.30 – $48,454.40 – (7.18%)
• Tool – $10,603.57 – $10,298.25 – (2.96%)
• Trinidad – $24,186.48 – $9,652.33 – (150.57%)
