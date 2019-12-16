The City of Athens continued to improve over the previous year in its 2019 sales tax allocation totals according to December figures released from Texas Comptroller Glen Heger.
A news release from Hegar’s office states he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $820.5 million in local sales tax allocations for December, 7.8% more than in December 2018. The allocations are based on sales made in October by businesses that report tax monthly
Athens had a December allocation of $402,437.11, up 3.77% from the previous year. For 2019, Athens' total of $5,993,086.01 is up by 5.51% over the 2018 total.
Henderson County's second largest municipality, Gun Barrel City was 22.58% above the December 2018 figure this month. The city finished 2019 6.37% ahead of last year.
Chandler saw a gain of 15.60% in its December allocation to finish the calendar year 6.54% ahead of 2018.
Most of the Henderson County municipalities showed gains in December. Only Seven Points, down 4.24% and Berryville, down 2.94% had drops. For the year, all municipalities gained over 2018 except Caney City and Poynor.
The following is a list of Henderson County municipalities, their December 2019 allocation, December 2018 allocation and rate of change:
• Athens – $492,437.11 – $474,523.12 – (3.77%)
• Berryville – $1,595.85 – $1,644.26 – (-2.94%)
• Brownsboro – $25,165.88 – $19,644.05 – (28.10%)
• Caney City – $5,065.42 – $5,732.84 – (11.64%)
• Chandler – $64,312.52 – $55,629.38 – (15.60%)
• Coffee City – $16,471.75 – $14,353.34 – (14.75%)
• Eustace – $10,536.93 – $9,886.15 – (6.50%)
• Gun Barrel City – $362,455.87 – $295,675.37 – (22.58%)
• Log Cabin – $3,317.33 – $3,137.62 – (5.72%)
• Malakoff – $44,239.64 – $36,726.73 – (20.45%)
• Murchison – $7,374.34 – $6,850.21 – (7.65%)
• Payne Springs – $10,518.50 – $9,681.37 – (8.64%)
• Poynor – $1,166.62 – $996.37 – (17.08%)
• Seven Points – $45,545.32 – $47,564.13 – (-4.24%)
• Tool – $9,060.10 – $7,817.02 – (15.90%
• Trinidad – $20,148.34 – $5,391.81 – (273.68%)
