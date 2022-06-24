The June sales tax allocation for Athens continues to keep the city well ahead of the 2021 pace, figures from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar show.
Athens will get a check for $632,021, up 7.15% from the allocation last June. For the year, Athens has total allocations of $3,862,234, which keeps it 16.26% ahead of 2021 for the year to date.
In a press release dated June 8, Hegar indicated he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.01 billion in local sales tax allocations for the month of June, which is 11.6% more than in June of 2021.
Henderson County’s second largest municipality, Gun Barrel City had an allocation of $490,441, only 3.52% ahead of last June. For the year, the city is up 8.48%.
Chandler, with a June check of $91,077, was 8.88% above last year’s figure for the month. Chandler is 5.83% ahead for the year to date.
Most Henderson County municipalities are also trending ahead of last year. Biggest gains in June were Log Cabin, up 134.08%, Tool, up by 29.61%, Trinidad, up 22.10% and Payne Springs, with a 21.51% gain.
The following is a list of Henderson County municipalities, their June 2022 allocation followed by their June 2021 allocation:
Athens - $632,021.35 - $589,821.44 (7.15%)
Berryville - $2,710.39 - $2,671.02 (1.47%)
Brownsboro - $30,195.38 - $24,862.83 (21.44%)
Caney City - $6,162.82 - $6,890.60 (-10.56%
Chandler - $91,077.51 - $83,642.42 (8.88%
Coffee City - $20,955.57 - $21,272.88 (-1.49%)
Eustace - $13,687.40 - $12,386.80 (10.49%)
Gun Barrel City - $490,441.23 - $473,763.84 (3.52%)
Log Cabin - $11,490.81 - $4,908.83 (134.08%)
Malakoff - $58,266.51 - $60,580.53 (-3.81%)
Murchison - $15,542.74 - $12,857.85 (20.88%)
Payne Springs - $17,882.24 - $14,716.50 (21.51%)
Poynor - $1,036.31 - $1,172.45 (-11.61%)
Seven Points - $74,225.89 - $66,412.12 (11.76%)
Tool - $30,966.32 - $23,890.71 (29.61%)
Trinidad - $12,572.54 - $10,296.22 (22.10%)
