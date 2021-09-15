Athens’ sales tax allocation for August reverses the downward trend of the past two months with a double digit increase in the amount returned from the state to the city.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will send a check for $$554,879, an increase of 13.79% over last August. With the healthy August allocation, Athens is 2.58% ahead for the year, with a total of $5,097,657.29.
Hegar said last week he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $925.1 million in local sales tax allocations for September, 20.9 % more than in September 2020.
Athens’ reversal of fortune followed a decrease of less than a percentage point in July and a 3.02% decline in June.
Henderson County’s second largest municipality, Gun Barrel City also fared well in August, with an allocation of $440,276, an increase of 11.14%. Gun Barrel is on the positive side for the year by 13.15%.
Chandler saw a decrease of for the month of 3.05% but remains 16.5% above 2020 for the year-to-date.
Other Henderson County cities and towns with large increases were Poynor, with 29.06%, Murchison, 25.66%, Seven Points, 18.91%, Eustace 16.66% and Payne Springs 15.51%.
The following is a list of Henderson County municipalities, the August 2021 allocation, followed by the 2020 allocation and the rate of change.
Athens - $554,879, $487,594, (13.79%)
Berryville - $2,236,$2,285, (-2.15%)
Brownsboro - $25,961, $23,768, (9.22%)
Caney City - $6,429, $7,910, (-18.72%)
Chandler - $75,166, $77,536, (-3.05%)
Coffee City - $22,573, $22,475,(0.43%)
Eustace - $12,068, $10,344, (16.66%)
Gun Barrel City - $440,276, $396,125, (11.14%)
Log Cabin - $4,783, $5,239, (-8.70%)
Malakoff - $53,966, $53,427, (1.00%)
Murchison - $15,977, $12,714,(25.66%)
Payne Springs - $17,600, $15,235, (15.51%)
Poynor - $1,399, $1,084, (29.06%)
Seven Points - $75,597, $63,570, (18.91%)
Tool - $26,417, $26,035, (1.46%)
Trinidad - $12,291, $11,497, (6.90%)
