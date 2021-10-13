Athens continued to bounce back strongly in the latest round of sales tax allocations from State Controller Glenn Hegar.
Hegar announced last week he is sending entities $907 million, a jump of 20.6% from last October. Athens also saw a double digit increase, but below the state figure.
Athens’ sales tax allocation of $568,388.89 is up by 14.22% from last year. Athens is now 3.64% ahead of the 2020 pace.
Henderson County’s second largest municipality, Gun Barrel City, with $416,501.07 also fared well in October showing an increase of 11.68%. Gun Barrel is on the positive side for the year by an even 13%.
Chandler had an allocation of $78,905 rebounded after a September downturn with a 6.58% gain in October. Chandler remains 15.52% above 2020 for the year-to-date.
Other Henderson County cities and towns with large increases were Eustace 35.45%, Berryville 28.17%, Caney City 24,44% and, Tool 19.55%, Overall, 12 of the county entities had gains during the month.
The percentages are based on sales taxes collected in August. In additions to cities, the allocations were dispersed to counties that collect a sales tax, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts.
The following is a list of Henderson County municipalities, the October 2021 allocation, followed by the 2020 allocation and the rate of change.
Athens - $568,388.89, $497,611.48, (14.22%)
Berryville - $2,507.82, $1,956.52, (28.17%)
Brownsboro - $24,429.53, $24,344.99,(0.34%)
Chandler - $78,905.73, $74,034.20, (6.58%)
Coffee City - $18,514.36, $20,030.47, (-7.56%)
Eustace - $14,702.33, $10,853.90,(35.45%)
Gun Barrel City - $416,501.07, $372,912.29, (11.68%)
Log Cabin - $4,447.84, $4,824.44, (-7.80%)
Malakoff - $54,424.81, $51,465.12, (5.75%)
Murchison - $15,263.77, $13,407.90, (13.84%)
Payne Springs - $13,818.62, $14,488.22, (-4.62%)
Poynor - $1,180.98, $1,014.04, (16.46%)
Seven Points - $71,107.80, $60,351.90, (17.82%)
Tool - $24,961.08, $20,877.99,(19.55%)
Trinidad - $14,237.10, $14,045.06,(1.36%)
