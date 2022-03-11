Another sales tax allocation increase in March keeps Athens well above last year's pace for the past three month far above 2011.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reports Athens, with an allocation of $579,526, an improvement of 11.49% from last year. For the year-to-date, Athens is up by 16.99%.
Hegar announced checks, Wednesday, going to Texas cities, totaling $581.7 million, a gain of 19.3% over last year.
The allocations are based on taxes collected in January by entities that collect monthly.
Henderson County's second largest city, Gun Barrel, had only a slight gain of .71%. The allocation was $368,802.
Next in size is Chandler, with an allocation of $81,455, which was 4.83% behind March 2021.
Log Cabin had the biggest percentage gain for the month, 120.94%. Poynor had an increase of 28.48%. That was followed by Trinidad, 21.86% and Seven Points, 21.57%.
The following is a list of Henderson County municipalities that collect sales tax, their March 2022 allocation, followed by the March 2021 number and the percent of change:
Athens, $579,626.81, $519,890, (15.32%)
Brownsboro, $24,157.43, $24,707.69, (-2.22%)
Caney City, $5,654.29, $5,916.10, (-4.42%)
Chandler, $81,455.74, $85,597.65, (-4.83%)
Coffee City, $16,519.32, $17,858.78, (-7.50%)
Eustace, $10,640.19, $10,401.19, (2.29%)
Gun Barrel City, $369,802.69, $367,181.27, (0.71%)
Log Cabin, $8,155.51, $3,691.22,(120.94%)
Malakoff, $51,451.17, $49,447.40, (4.05%)
Murchison, $12,787.25, $12,443.35, (2.76%)
Payne Springs, $12,570.75, $11,782.10, (6.69%)
Poynor, $1,155.60, $899.40, (28.48%)
Seven Points, $67,586.11, $55,592.61, (21.57%)
Tool, $22,049.22, $21,344.35, (3.30%)
Trinidad, $11,035.70, $9,055.31, (21.86%)
