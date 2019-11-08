Athens saw a small increase in its sales tax allocation in November and is ahead of 2018 for the calendar year, information from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said.
Athens had an allocation of $537,921.34, up by 2.07% from the $526,997.87 last November. For the year. Athens is ahead by 5.67%.
Hegar will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $849.6 million in local sales tax allocations for November, 4% more than in November 2018. These allocations are based on sales made in September by businesses that report tax monthly, and sales made in July, August and September by quarterly filers.
November is a good month for several Henderson County entities. Te second largest municipality, Gun Barrel City had an allocation of $371.311.96, an increase of 10.74%t from the previous November. For the year, Gun Barrel is ahead by 5.04%.
Chandler's allocation of $75,454.06 was an improvement of 3.45 percent over last November. Chandler is 5.81% above last year's total for the year.
Other good reports in Henderson County came to Trinidad, with a 27% improvement for the month, Brownsboro, showing a 25.50% gain, Eustace, up by 18.88%, Tool ahead by 18.76% and Murchison, with a 17.73% increase.
The following is a list of municipalities in Henderson County that collect a sales tax, followed by their November 2019 allocation, their 2018 allocation and the percent of change.
• Athens, $537,921.34, $526,997.87, (2.07%)
• Berryville, $1,210.95, $1,505.60, (-19.57%)
• Brownsboro, $26,695.31,$21,270.47, (25.50%)
• Caney City, $6,359.23, $41,120.94, (-84.53%)
• Chandler, $75,454.06, $72,935.03, (3.45%)
• Coffee City, $13,985.92,$15,341.62, (-8.83%)
• Eustace, $11,380.15,$9,572.10, (18.88%)
• Gun Barrel City, $371,311.96,$335,278.63, (10.74%)
• Log Cabin, $3,367.88,$3,548.44, (-5.08%)
• Malakoff, $42,958.15,$37,445.14, (14.72%)
• Murchison, $11,005.29,$9,347.72, (17.73%)
• Payne Springs, $9,997.70,$11,421.62, (-12.46%)
• Poynor, $1,479.29,$1,514.95, (-2.35%)
• Seven Points, $52,029.51,$47,404.48, (9.75%)
• Tool, $11,376.35, $9,578.99, (18.76%)
• Trinidad, $20,887.72,$11,213.63,86 (27%)
