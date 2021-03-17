The Athens sales tax allocation check for March is much larger than the one year ago.
The city saw a jump of 12.17%, to $519,890.20 according to figures from the Texas State Comptroller's Office.
Even with the jump, the city remains 2.74% behind 2020 through March.
Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $762.5 million in sales tax allocations in March, according to a news release from Comptroller Glenn Hegar. The report is based on taxes collected in January.
Despite the COVID-19 restrictions, Athens showed an overall gain on sales tax allocations in 2020. However, that slowed in the first months of 2021, prior to the March report.
For most Henderson County municipalities, the month spelled an increase over their 2020 allocation.
Gun Barrel City, with an allocation of $367,181.27 was up by 18.36% for the month and is now 11.51% ahead of last year’s pace.
The county’s third largest city, Chandler was up by 32.43% for the month and is 22.9% above its 2020 showing.
Of the 16 county municipalities, 14 showed increases for March, with only Poynor and Trinidad coming up negative.
The following is a list of Henderson County municipalities followed by their March 2021 allocation, March 2020 allocation and the rate of change
Athens - $519,890.20 - $463,468.28 (12.17%)
Berryville - $2,224.71 - $1,567.63 (41.91%)
Brownsboro - $24,707.69 - $21,266.60 (16.18%)
Caney City - $5,916.10 - $4,971.27 (19.00%)
Chandler - $85,597.65 - $64,631.37 (32.43%)
Coffee City - $17,858.78 - $14,536.33 (22.85%)
Eustace - $10,401.19 - $9,547.38 (8.94%)
Gun Barrel City - $367,181.27 - $310,212.99 (18.36%)
Log Cabin - $3,691.22 - $3,367.27 (9.62%)
Malakoff - $49,447.40 - $38,473.19 (28.52%)
Murchison - $12,443.35 - $7,189.57 (73.07%)
Payne Springs - $11,782.10 - $9,637.12 (22.25%)
Poynor - $899.40 - $1,107.00 (-18.75%
Seven Points - $55,592.61 - $44,924.14 (23.74%)
Tool - $21,344.35 - $8,873.04 (140.55%)
Trinidad - $9,055.31 - $14,023.80 (-35.42%)
