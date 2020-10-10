In a month where most Henderson County cities scored an increase in their sales tax allocation, October’s was almost identical to the same month in 2019.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is sending Athens $497,611.48, down by one-tenth of 1% from last October. The city remains 10.15% ahead of 2019 for the calendar year.
It was a sluggish October for the state, as well. Hegar announced on Wednesday he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $751.5 million in local sales tax allocations for October, 2.85% less than in October 2019. The allocations are based on sales made in August by businesses that report tax monthly.
Henderson County’s second largest municipality, Gun Barrel City was up by 9.6% for the month, with an allocation of $372,912. For the year, GBC is 12.83 percent above 2019.
Chandler saw an increase of 30.72%, with an allocation of $74,034. The year-to-date allocation total for Chandler is up by 12.29%.
All other Henderson County municipalities had double digit increases in their October allocations, except Caney City, down by 2.68%, Poynor, down by 23.49% and Trinidad, with a 1.93% increase.
Reports from neighboring counties show Corsicana down by 8.74%, Jacksonville up by 3.08% and Palestine up 2.06%.
A closer look at the Athens allocation shows the city actually collected over $520,000 during the current period, but lost more than $20,000 due to an audit. That brought the payment down to $497,611. Last October, the total included only $495,247 in collections from the current period.
The following is a list of Henderson County municipalities, their October 2020 allocations, October 2019 allocations and rate of change.
Athens
$497,611.48
$498,112.67
-0.10%
Berryville
$1,956.52
$1,374.29
42.36%
Brownsboro
$24,344.99
$19,103.26
27.43%
Caney City
$5,241.62
$5,386.38
-2.68%
Chandler
$74,034.20
$56,633.11
30.72%
Coffee City
$20,030.47
$16,502.72
21.37%
Eustace
$10,853.90
$9,378.81
15.72%
Gun Barrel City
$372,912.29
$340,241.70
9.60%
Log Cabin
$4,824.44
$3,508.13
37.52%
Malakoff
$51,465.12
$38,189.20
34.76%
Murchison
$13,407.90
$9,157.45
46.41%
Payne Springs
$14,488.22
$11,614.70
24.74%
Poynor
$1,014.04
$1,325.46
-23.49%
Seven Points
$60,351.90
$51,043.33
18.23%
Tool
$20,877.99
$9,212.93
126.61%
Trinidad
$14,045.06
$13,778.39
1.93%
