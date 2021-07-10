Athens’ sales tax allocations for July slipped a bit below the total for the month in 2020, according to data from the state.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $893.2 million in local sales tax allocations for July, 20% more than in July 2020. Several Henderson County municipalities fell below last year’s figures for the month although almost all remain ahead for the year to date.
Athens’ allocation for July is $561,669.84, down 0.97% from last year. For the year, they city’s total is $3,883,634.43, up by 2.80%.
Gun Barrel City showed an increase of 4.78% above last July, with an allocation of $443,681.85. For the year, GBC is up by 14.68%.
Chandler also slowed a bit in July, it’s $79,282.67 scoring 5.34% better than a year ago. The yearly total is still up by a healthy 19.03%.
The best monthly increase for July was turned in by Eustace, up by 38.3%. Brownsboro was up by 23.3%.
According to the comptroller’s office, the July allocations are based on sales made in May by businesses that report tax monthly. When used with other indicators they can help spot economic trends.
The following is a list of Henderson County municipalities, the July 2021 allocation, the July 2020 allocation and the rate of change:
Athens - $561,669.84, $567,211.52, (-0.97%)
Berryville - $2,560.38, $2,636.85, (-2.90%)
Brownsboro - $29,910.88, $24,175.54,(23.72%)
Caney City- $6,566.38, $5,977.16, (9.85%)
Chandler- $79,282.67, $75,262.54, (5.34%)
Coffee City - $20,923.61, $24,838.71, (-15.76%)
Eustace - $15,327.99, $11,056.31 (38.63%)
Gun Barrel City - $443,681.85, $423,419.46, (4.78%)
Log Cabin - $5,434.89, $5,565.20, (-2.34%)
Malakoff - $54,902.16, $47,148.62, (16.44%)
Murchison - $13,261.71, $19,535.56, (-32.11%)
Payne Springs - $15,363.92, $15,432.55, (-0.44%)
Poynor - $979.97,$967.62, (1.27%)
Seven Points - $69,350.49, $59,701.27, (16.16%)
Tool - $25,439.61, $27,373.33, (-7.06%)
Trinidad - $14,745.00, $17,429.28, (-15.40%)
