221115-N-VJ326-2017 PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 15, 2022) – Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Andrew Brown, from Athens, Texas, participates in an antiterrorism force protection (ATFP) drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Nov. 15, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)