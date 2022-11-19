Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Andrew Brown, from Athens, participates in an antiterrorism force protection drill Nov. 15 aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7). Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
Athens sailor serves aboard USS Tripoli
- From Staff Reports
