The Athens Rotary Club and Labor of Love volunteers recently teamed up to meet the need of a local family.
Margaret Warren and Roy Talbot, Labor of Love volunteer, met to size the project.
Two years ago Margaret and her husband Dennis were living in Florida. Her mother passed away; shortly after that her older sister died of cancer. It was only months later that her baby brother, Allen, in his late 50s, had a horrific motorcycle accident in Memphis, Tennessee.
“Family is extremely important to me,” Margaret said. “I immediately drove there to be with Allen while he was hospitalized in the trauma care unit for over a month. The most serious injury was to his head. The doctor’s removed a portion of the skull to relieve pressure on the brain. Later when they tried replacing the piece, the body rejected it three times. Consequently, he has to be extremely careful never to fall.”
The Memphis hospital provided an ambulance that drove him to Baylor hospital in Dallas with Margaret right behind them in her car.
He has had to relearn how to walk and talk while paralyzed on the right side. Because of the care he needs, Margaret convinced her husband to move here a year ago.
Enter a team of Athens Rotary Club members who joined up with LOL to answer the call from a neighbor for help on a Saturday morning.
The Rotary and LOL teams joined hands with the family and Randy Jones led them in prayer for the family. The construction team was led by Damon Donnell, president with Donna and Woody Meredith, John Trent, River Donnell, Randy Jones, Kristin and Brylie Willingham, Larry Russell, Chris Russell and Anita Jones participating.
Under the watchful eye of Margaret and Dennis the team removed the six steps up to the front porch and constructed a 30-foot long ramp 40 inches wide, with handrails on both sides.
The family was thrilled with the final result. Their smiles said it all.
Henderson County and the City of Athens in particular are very fortunate to have many civic-minded clubs and organizations. One outstanding example is the Athens Rotary Club.
“The lives of the members of the Athens Rotary are guided by their motto of ‘Service above Self.’ This spirit drives their helping in the community and participating as volunteers in many local organizations,” said Damon Donnell, president.
The Athens Rotary Club was chartered in February 1927, and they currently have 54 active members.
The members meet every Thursday at noon in the Athens Country Club. Their biggest fund raising event is the annual golf tournament held each year in October. This event plus individual contributions enables them to fund 16 local non-profit groups and 10 college scholarships to area high school seniors.
“The Labor of Love is very thankful for the faithful funding supplied by the Athens Rotary over many years. LOL is a faith-based volunteer organization with a mission to provide home repairs free of charge to the handicap, indigent elderly, single mothers and grandmothers raising grandchildren across Henderson County, Texas,” Talbot said.
“Examples of repair or modification of homes made year round include the construction of wheelchair ramps, installing grab bars, widening bathroom entrances and repairing leaking faucets and roofs, holes in floors and windows, etc. We have over 35 years of home repair experience with a focus on health and safety issues. We are an agency of United Way.
“We take great pride in our 2021 accomplishments during the coronavirus. Our all volunteer organization worked hard, long hours in good weather and bad, expending 2,103 hours to complete 130 projects. Included was the construction of a record of 50 wheelchair ramps, repair of 16 roofing, 19 plumbing and five shower projects, etc.”
The Labor of Love serves the people of Henderson County from Chandler to Trinidad. If you need assistance, call 903-675-LOVE and ask for an application to be mailed to you. They’ll take it from there.
If you would like to join the team of volunteers, please call the same number and request a phone call.
