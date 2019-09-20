The Athens Rotary Club hosted their first annual First Responders Appreciation luncheon Thursday.
Members of the police, fire, EMS, and Sheriffs department were invited to eat hamburgers, chips and have a cold drink.
McDonald's supplied a large portion of the food.
“We're doing this in appreciation of what they do day in and day out,” said Anthony Childs, vocational chair. “We want to make sure they feel the communities appreciation and support.”
If you are interested in joining Rotary please email revjbsmith@gmail.com or view its Facebook page.
