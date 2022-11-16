The Rotary Club of Athens received a Citation Certificate at the recent District Conference, coming in one point behind Gilmer’s Rotary Club for the Bill Campbell Award. This award is given to a Rotary Club for their outstanding performance over the last year.
Athens Rotarians were also recognized as “People of Action” alongside an image of their packing partnership with Rise Against Hunger. This was a team effort with the Rotaract Club at Trinity Valley Community College and they packed 10,000 meals that help impoverished villages across numerous nations.
Charlie Tidmore and Damon Donnell, both past Athens Rotary presidents, represented the club at the conference. Donnell was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation District 5830 Service Award and was recently selected to become the District Governor for 2025-26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.