The Athens Daily Review staff enjoyed thanking customers and veterans at a lunch Thursday. It has been three years since the last customer appreciation lunch was held and some who attended that and previous ones were in attendance again.
Several Athens Police Department staff and officers stopped in, as well as many veterans who enjoyed lunch provided and cooked by the Review staff and some goody bags provided by Bristol Hospice.
Current employees enjoyed visiting with Ann Morris, who worked for the Review for 27 years, and Jimmy Mitchell, who continues to share his stories long after his stint at the Review.
Thank you to all who joined us and thank you to all our veterans.
