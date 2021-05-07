The Athens Daily Review recently brought home two top awards from the North and East Texas Press Association’s Texas Better Newspaper Contest, an annual contest for member newspapers honoring the best content published in the previous year.
Winners were announced at the NETPA convention April 8-10 in Rockwall.
The Review earned first place in the general excellence division 1 small daily category. Winners in the general excellence category are judged on outstanding news coverage, and follow-up articles.
Graphic designer Betty Abendroth won first place in page design in the division 1 small daily category
for her use of graphics, sidebars and other elements of design to draw reader's eyes and offer clean and easy to read copy.
Thanks to each and every reader and advertiser for supporting the Athens Daily Review as we strive to provide excellent content in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.