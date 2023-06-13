Guy Chapman has been named Editor of the Athens Daily Review.
“I’m very excited to have Guy as our new editor,” said Jake Mienk, Daily Review publisher. “He has a great deal of experience and understands the importance of small town community journalism. I look forward to working with him and watching him excel in his new role with the Daily Review.”
Chapman, 47, was born and raised in Corsicana, having also lived in San Diego, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Pensacola. He also has ties to the Athens area through his uncle Dr. Richard Campbell, a now retired dentist who served the community for several decades. Chapman is a graduate of Corsicana High School as well as Navarro College, where his father taught political science. He later attended the University of North Texas, majoring in Radio/Television/Film.
Chapman is a seven year veteran of the newspaper industry, starting with the Corsicana Daily Sun in 2017 as a freelance columnist. Chapman later officially joined the newspaper in 2019 as a journalist and photographer. In 2020, he formed his own digital news site, the Navarro County Gazette, and in 2021, served as the On-Air News Director for 106.9 The Ranch, part of the “Ranch Mornings with Guy and Jojo” radio show. After a three-year absence, he rejoined the Corsicana Daily Sun and joined the Athens Daily Review in 2023.
Chapman’s work portfolio is diverse, having worked in radio, television, film, and video games over the course of nearly 30 years.
“Having rejoined with the CNHI family I feel like I’ve returned home,” Chapman said. “I have been a lifelong fan of what these newspaperpaper represents, and look to expand their physical and online presence by introducing traditional elements and features with new ways to expand the paper’s reach, accessibility, and a ‘for everyone’ voice that best represents the entire community.
Chapman resides in his childhood home in Corsicana with his fiancee Jennifer and three very active terriers: Frodo, Stardust, and Sophie.
