The following message is transmitted at the request of the Texas Department of Public Safety. THE PRINCETON POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR JAMYRA STRAWDER, BLACK, FEMALE, 14 YEARS OLD, 5 FEET 7 INCHES, 140 POUNDS, BLACK HAIR, BROWN EYES, LAST SEEN WEARING A GRAY SWEATSHIRT, GRAY SWEATPANTS WITH WHITE STRIPE AND BLACK HOUSE SHOES. POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR LEE CARTER THE THIRD, DATE OF BIRTH SEPTEMBER 8 1988, BLACK MALE, 6 FEET 0 INCHES, 203 POUNDS, BLACK HAIR, AND BROWN EYES. LAST SEEN WEARING UNKNOWN CLOTHING WITH TATTOOS IN CONNECTION WITH THIS ABDUCTION. THE SUSPECT IS DRIVING A BLACK, 2014, MERCEDES, E 35 WITH TX LICENSE PLATE: R N S 2 9 7 3. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE PRINCETON POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 9 7 2, 7 3 6, 3 9 0 1. NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS PRINCETON POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 9 7 2, 7 3 6, 3 9 0 1.