The Athens Daily Review recently brought home another top awards from the North and East Texas Press Association’s Texas Better Newspaper Contest, an annual contest for member newspapers honoring the best content published in the previous year.
Graphic designer Betty Abendroth won first place in page design in the division 3 small semi-weeklies category for her clean layout, good use of typography and photos on her front page honoring the Old Fiddlers Reunion.
Winners were announced at the NETPA convention April 7 through 9 in Hamilton.
Thanks to each and every reader and advertiser for supporting the Athens Daily Review as we strive to provide excellent content in the future.
