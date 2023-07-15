By Jennifer Browning
The Athens Daily Review building was filled with warm hugs, conversation, tours, and smiles as old and new staff and other visitors gathered to celebrate 50 years of operations at 201 S. Prairieville Street.
Mayor Aaron “Bubba” Smith also declared July 13, 2023 as “Athens Review Day” in a proclamation made to all.
The proclamation described the advancements made in publishing over the last 50 years including the introduction of color pages and the ability to read stories online and in print.
It also read, “Through the years, the Review’s writers, photographers, and designers have been recognized by their peers in the industry and the Review has been a reliable and long-standing member of the community over the years.”
Mayor Smith’s proclamation also “encouraged all citizens to pick up a copy of your local paper for news and events.”
The Athens Daily Review wishes to extend its sincere gratitude for the community support not only over the last 50 years on S. Prairieville, but since its foundation in 1885.
