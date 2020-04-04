Dear Readers:
Our commitment to provide Henderson County with accurate and timely information during the coronavirus health emergency has been widely appreciated as a vital public service – and for that we are thankful.
However, the sudden loss of advertising revenue has added to the economic headwinds already facing the newspaper industry, causing us to restructure our resources so we can remain your reliable, trusted and primary source for local news and sports in the future.
Effective April 7, the Athens Daily Review will begin a three-day-a-week publishing schedule, discontinuing the Wednes-day and Friday newspapers. We will continue mail delivery to subscribers and availability at newsstands on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
As a newspaper subscriber, you will still have access to our complete local news, features and sports content at our website (www.athensreview.com) every Wednes-day and Friday as well as other days of the week. If you need assistance to activate your digital subscription, please call us at 903-675-5626. Or you can directly activate your all access account at athensreview/subscriptions.
Readership changes, newsprint prices, print production expenses and delivery costs have resulted in many community newspapers in Texas and elsewhere publishing fewer days of the week to remain economically healthy.
The unexpected coronavirus crisis has had a significant impact on the Athens Daily Review because most of our revenue comes from advertising by local businesses, which are also suffering at this difficult time.
Discontinuing two publication days will allow us to focus our resources on printing more local news, sports and advertising content in the paper on the other three days.
This is a stressful time for you, and for us. As an essential service to the community, we have been making our coronavirus coverage available to everybody on our website. The result is record digital traffic that has inspired our entire staff.
We thank our subscribers and advertisers, who we will be in contact with soon, for their support over the years. It matters to us now more than ever.
If you have questions about our changes, please email me at publisher@athensreview.com or call us at 903-675-5626, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
This is a remarkable community with people who truly care about it. As we do, by providing local information that is both wanted and needed as we navigate the coronavirus crisis together.
We pray everyone is well and safe.
