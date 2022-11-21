Jimmy Lu will once again be providing free Thanksgiving dinner to those in need. Lu is the owner of Hunan Buffet/Sushi and Grill in Athens and for the third straight year he will be handing out dinner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, or until all the food is gone.
Last year, Lu distributed more than 200 meals and his rules are pretty simple.
"If they need it, just come," he said.
This year, there will be two options for dinner. This is partly because of ingredient shortages in the supply chain, particularly turkey.
Lu will be offering a traditional dinner with a chicken breast, mashed potatoes, and bread or a Chinese take on it with chicken and broccoli, buttered potatoes, and a biscuit.
He said he hopes to add some other items, but he won't know if they are available until that morning.
This year, Lu is also partnering with the Henderson County United Way and the Henderson County HELP Center to have meals delivered within 10 miles of Hunan Buffet, which is located at 505 S. Palestine St. in Athens.
If you need delivery, call the HELP Center at 903-675-4357 and they will have the United Way's Last Mile Delivery Program deliver your meal for free. Meals for delivery must be scheduled by noon Wednesday, Nov. 23.
