The interview process is underway for the City of Athens' new police chief as the large pool of candidates has been narrowed down to five. The finalists will be in Athens on Wednesday, Dec. 9, for a series of interviews with the City's management staff, a committee composed of area law enforcement officials, and a citizens committee.
Later that evening, the finalists will available from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for a public meet-and-greet at the Athens Partnership Center.
The finalists will be return Thursday, Dec. 10, the for a last interview with the City Manager and City Council.
“We will continue to practice the guidelines set forth by the CDC,” Mayor Monte Montgomery stated. “Wear masks, stay at least six feet apart, and sanitize our hands.”
The results are in and people want the next Athens Police Chief to be community minded.
Last month, the city asked residents to take a survey describing the various attributes they felt were important for the City's new police chief.
The questions highlighted professional qualifications, management styles, and leadership qualities.
With 364 responses from mostly Athens residents, the survey showed most wanted to see experience and a community focus.
The top five issues those surveyed said the new chief would face on day one include:
- leadership and motivation
- community policing
- visible in the community
- recruiting and retention
- community interaction and communications
Those responding also valued experience over education. Texas law enforcement experience and law enforcement credentials were selected as important by 73% of respondents, while only 34% chose education.
The survey was part of an extensive hiring process that started with the City receiving 42 applications for the police chief position.
Subscribe to the City's weekly newsletter and follow its Facebook page for more on the search for a new police chief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.