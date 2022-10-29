10-29-22 Athens Fire House.jpg

Photo by Jennifer Browning

Members of the Athens Fire/Rescue Department present the annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month pink t-shirt campaign and fundraiser.

The Athens Fire/Rescue Department hosted its annual pink t-shirt campaign and fundraiser to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, culminating in Pink Out Day Oct. 22 throughout the city.

The Department will sell the exclusive t-shirts for $10 through the end of the month. They are only available in October for Cancer Awareness month. Shirt sizes range from youth small to 5X.

Get yours at the Central Fire Station or Island Tans.

