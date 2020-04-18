Timothy Matthew Legagnoux, several year resident of Athens, recently completed Air Force basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. His graduation class was the first ever to not hold the several day ceremonies upon completion. The base was on lock-down because of the corona virus and no families were allowed.
Timothy is the son of Susanne & Thierry Legagnoux of France and holds duel citizenship. He is the first grandchild of Bob & Judy Garrett, residents of Lake Athens for the past 16 years.
Timothy is currently attending classes for Biomedical Equipment Technician at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio and expects to finish this phase training late this year.
