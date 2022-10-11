Mary Rodgers of Athens turned 101 Saturday, Oct. 8 and celebrated the occasion with friends and family Friday at Country Place Senior Living of Athens, where she has been a resident for the past two and a half years.
Nicole Till, activity director at Country Place, expressed how enthusiastic Rodgers is about life and how she participates in all of the activities with a smile on her face. A fellow resident, Sarah, spoke of how she has never once heard Rodgers complain.
A slide show was shown of old photos, family history, and current family images. It was calculated between four children, 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren, that Mary has 45 immediate/extended family members and she said having all of this family was the most interesting thing she has done.
Residents there celebrating Rodgers got to hear stories told of how she did not have running water nor did she take a bath in a tub prior to age 24. They also got to hear of her adventures living in “camp city” where the oil fields were in Kilgore. Her family lived in two tents that faced each other and there was little to do to make extra money so she would clean the oilmen's clothes.
Another interesting tale was told of how a tornado struck in 1953 and they hid under bunk beds while the tornado blew away the entire house except the spot her two sons and her were in. It was a devastating tornado and 10 people were killed within 10 blocks of their home.
They ended up rebuilding the house within six months. Her daughter asked her if she was given anything after the storm by volunteers and she said that all she received was a bible from the Salvation Army.
Rodgers met her husband on a blind date at 19, a month later they were engaged, and one month later they were married and were together until he passed 22 years ago. She and her family moved to the Athens area in the early 2000s and she was active up until a few years ago when a fall caused her to slow down ever so slightly.
Rodgers received a certificate last year on her 100th birthday from Gov. Greg Abbott. In December 2021, she won the Wisdom Award given at Country Place, and was recently chosen as Resident of the Month picked by the staff.
Rodgers tells people she will live to be 104 like one of her uncles.
