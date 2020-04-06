The City of Athens sent the following press release Sunday afternoon:
The Northeast Texas Public Health District has identified a positive case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the City of Athens. The test result was confirmed by the Public Health Lab of East Texas.
Health care providers and epidemiologists will remain in contact with this confirmed individual, as well as with anyone that interacted with this individual, if they believe they may be at risk of infection.
City of Athens residents are reminded to take the same measures that are recommended to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses.
These include:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using regular cleaning products.
• Social distance per CDC guidelines by providing at least six feet between yourself and others
• If you are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, been exposed to a sick traveler or been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, contact your healthcare provider.
• Be sure to call before going to your doctor or an emergency healthcare provider to prevent any potential spread.
General information regarding COVID-19 can be found at:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-cov/index.html
https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.