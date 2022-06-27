The city of Athens reported a spill at its West Wastewater Treatment plant Friday. The spill was caused by a failed pump control switch and partially treated wastewater entered Walnut Creek that flows west reaching the Trinity River.
It is estimated the domestic wastewater spill lost around 220,000 gallons around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, ending around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, June 23.
The following actions have been taken:
• Notifications have been provided to the Henderson County Judge and the City of Athens elected officials.
• TCEQ regional office has been notified.
• The spill was contained by correcting a pump control failure.
• There are no public water supplies located within designated half mile to 1 mile downstream of the spill. Private water well owners within half mile downstream have been notified and monitoring has been initiated.
• The cause of the spill has been corrected.
• Clean-up activities have been completed.
People may wish to take the following personal precautions:
• Use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing and tooth brushing.
• Don’t swim in affected area streams, ponds or lakes.
• Always wash hands thoroughly before preparing or eating food.
• Always wash hands thoroughly after any contact with animals, soil or diapers.
• Private well owners may wish to treat their well water, have their well water tested and inspect their wells for proper sighting, construction and maintenance.
• Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.
For more information, contact Randy Williams at 903-675-8035 or Billy Palmer at 903-681-7455.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.