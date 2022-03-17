A young Stephanie Gade played DJ at 7 years old in her family basement dreaming of an exciting future. Today she is the station manager at KLVQ, Athens' local radio station and was recently selected as the Athens Chamber Ambassador of the Year.
"I always knew this is what I wanted to do," Gade stated in a previous interview.
She brings a lot of experience earned at larger stations and a desire to give back to the community, in addition to her talent and friendly personality. As she pounded the pavement reviving KLVQ and recreating a new sound, she became involved in the community, serving selflessly as she met new people.
Using her bubbly, outgoing personality, she makes it a goal to leave every conversation with people feeling encouraged and in a better place. Each guest of her radio show the Morning Sizzle is treated like a star.
"I am a people person," Gade said. "I want to leave every conversation with that person feeling better."
With previous experience and involvement at other Chamber of Commerces, she jumped in ready to stuff envelopes or be helpful any way she could. Efforts were awarded in January when she unexpectedly won Ambassador of the Year. Ambassadors are volunteers who donate their time and efforts taking care of necessary tasks. The award came as a shock.
"I looked around and thought, 'Nobody is here but me – is it me?!" Gade said.
It takes sacrifice, but she said she believes that community involvement and enriching the lives of others is important and worthwhile.
Her personality shines through with her fun and interesting commercials and presenting local businesses in a unique way. If you would like to learn more about Gade or KLQV, please call 903-489-2661. The Morning Sizzle airs weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.