The City of Athens is proposing a decrease in the ad valorem tax rate in the coming budget.
The city council took advantage of an increase in projected revenue and voted Tuesday to set a number two cents below last year.
Finance Director Mandie Quigg said the rate last year was 0.680221 per $100 valuation. This year the figure is 0.660221.
Quigg said in adopting the final tax rate, the city can’t exceed the proposed rate.
“I’m really happy about it,” said Ed McCain City Councilman. “The appraisals came in and what we're able to do is have a little more income, but give the citizens some tax relief. This is the second year we’ve done that.”
Last year, the city trimmed the tax rate from 0.685221 to 0.680221.
McCain said the city rate decrease will help the property owners some, but more taxing entities have to follow suit to really make a difference.
“Only one entity doing it doesn’t make a dent,” McCain said.
A public hearing on the budget and a first reading of the related ordinances is set for Aug. 10. A tax rate hearing is scheduled for Aug. 24.
Along with property taxes, a major part of the city’s money each year comes from sales tax. Athens sales tax revenues have been strong for the year. As of August the allocations are 10.47% ahead of last year. The allocation for August was even higher at 17%.
McCain said he’s pleased with the proposed 2020-2021 budget. Total projected General Fund Revenue is $11,503,821. The projected revenue for the current budget was $11,331,420; the projected expenditures were $11,482,972.
“With the uncertainty of what the economy will be next year we were modest with our collection estimates,” McCain said. “I think for our citizens being conservative on our estimates was better than being optimistic.
Collections are usually estimated at 98%, but are projected at 96.5% in the proposed budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.