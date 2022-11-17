At Monday’s City Council meeting, Athens Mayor Toni Clay proclaimed Homelessness Awareness Week in Athens. The proclamation urges “all citizens to work together so that all our people have shelter."
Recently, one of the Houston Astros, Evan Gattis, became a World Series Champion for a second time, when just a decade ago, he was homeless.
He had been one of the top-rated catchers when he graduated from high school in the Dallas area and had signed on to catch for Texas A&M, but because of his deeply embedded anxiety issues, which led him to substance abuse and suicidal thoughts, he quit baseball and never made it to College Station.
After some time, he was homeless, and through the help of friends, found his way to a treatment center and fell back in love with baseball. After getting his life back on track, a series of opportunities arose and he ended up becoming a World Series Champion.
Similar stories of life’s struggles which have led to homelessness can be heard from Lila Lane Outreach, the Henderson County HELP Center, and Love in Action Homeless Ministry, which are organizations that help those in need in our community.
There are numerous additional local organizations that help those who are hungry or without permanent shelter and many churches that make monthly monetary or physical donations to these groups.
Some of the stories shared show victory, like Gattis’, with opportunities that have led to an improved life for those who have been struggling with homelessness. However, there are many stories of those that continue the cycle of living on the streets for various reasons.
Currently, there is a challenge to Athens residents, as the amount of people in our area who are hungry or homeless seems to be growing and impacting local businesses.
There are varying levels of homelessness including living on the street, sleeping on someone’s couch with no permanent room of their own, or homeless with some kind of shelter like a car, a garage, a storage shed, or an abandoned shack that doesn’t have running water or electricity.
“Ask God to open your eyes to see the homeless in our county and we pray that He will open your heart to them as well,” said Teri Caswell, executive director for Love in Action Henderson County’s Homeless Ministry.
She said that it will surprise you how you will begin to see them and have compassion for them.
In 2021, Love in Action, which is a three-day-a-week Day Shelter, served 272 people at least once. About one third of those were served multiple times and about 1 in 10 were able to get back into permanent housing.
Since May 2022, Love in Action’s daily numbers have jumped from an average of 15 people to 25 per day with some days exceeding 30 people needing food, laundry, and showers. They also receive up to five phone calls a day from people looking for shelter.
Some of those calls are transient and some are referred to other agencies such as the East Texas Crisis Center, Lila Lane Outreach, Tyler Salvation Army, The Grace House, and Victory Life in Ben Wheeler.
Most of them are local folks who have fallen into homelessness for one reason or another – a downward spiral that may have started with losing a job, a major health crisis, a relationship breakup, mental illness, or drug use which leads to conflicts with others in their household.
Just this week, a young man was literally dropped off at Love in Action with totes in hand. His father had moved to Kaufman to live with friends and left his son with a former girlfriend, who later brought him to Love in Action.
One of the local pastors who works with the ministry picked the man up and paid for him to stay in a motel for a night. The following day, Love in Action picked him up and assisted with getting him into Lila Lane Shelter for Men. This is just one example of the constant struggles that these organizations see and the way they work together.
Some Athenians have been making social media requests on local groups asking how they can help, especially when they see a homeless person right on the front doorstep of a business.
An Athens Homeless Coalition Committee has recently been formed so that members of the community can work together to form a plan of action to improve programs already in place and expand on new ideas, and as updates are available, they will be reported on.
For more information about the main organizations mentioned in this article, visit www.loveinactionhc.com, www.lilalaneoutreach.com, or www.thehelpcenter.org.
