Mayor Toni Garrard Clay declared Oct. 28 as First Responder Appreciation Day in Athens, to correspond with National First Responders Day.
“First responders dedicate their lives to save lives. They are the people who run toward a crisis while the rest of the world flees,” the proclamation states.
“They are firefighters, police, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, and 911 operators. First responders are a vital part of our communities, standing ready, 24 hours a day, to deal with emergencies and volunteering in our schools and community organizations.”
