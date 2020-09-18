The City of Athens commemorated the anniversary of the document that guides our federal government and protects our liberty with a proclamation read by Mayor Monte Montgomery Monday.
Daughters of the American Revolution members Susan Barkley and Sue McCown were present at the City Council meeting for the proclamation.
The text of the document read, as follows:
“Whereas, the Constitution of the United State of America, the guardian of our liberties, embodies the principles of limited government in a republic dedicated to rule by law; and
Whereas, September 17, 2020, marks the two hundred and thirty-third anniversary of the framing of the Constitution of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention; and
Whereas, it is fitting and proper to accord official recognition to this magnificent document and its memorable anniversary; and
Whereas, Public Law 915 guarantees the issuing of a proclamation each year by the President of the United States of America designating September 17 through 23 as Constitution Week.”
Barkley and McCown are members of the Daniel McMahon chapter of the DAR. The Athens based chapter was chartered in 1937.
The city regularly recognizes the date with proclamations and comments. A previous proclamation explained that “the idea of separation of powers was an unprecedented attempt to create an effective central government while protecting the sovereignty and rights of the citizens.”
