The Athens Post Office has a new box to drop mail without having to leave your vehicle.
Since October 2022, Athens residents have been unable to use the drive-up postal box at the main post office and have had to go inside or to other locations in town to drop mail after a truck hit the old box.
Although there are postal drop-off locations at Ship Shop, in the Walmart parking lot, near the hospital, near Danny’s BBQ, and near the Annex, when the main post office location was unable to help customers with easy-drop off access, it seemed to be the origin of lots of complaints.
Now, Athenians can drop their mail from their vehicle again at the main post office at 409 E. Tyler St.
