The Athens Police Department recently reported several cases of counterfeit money passed at local businesses and warned all cash handlers to be on high alert for fake bills.
Three ways to check include:
1. Feel the paper: Move your finger across the note. It should feel slightly rough to the touch because of the printing process and the unique composition of the paper.
2. Tilt the note: Tilt the note to see the ink in the numbers on the lower right corner change color. On the current style of notes, the color should change from copper to green.
3. Check with Light: Hold the note to light to check that the watermark and security thread are visible from the front and back of the note.
If you think you've received a counterfeit bill, please contact the Athens Police Department at 903-675-5454.
