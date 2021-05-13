The Athens Police Department will get three body worn cameras and associated equipment after a vote of the City Council Monday. The cameras and equipment, purchased from WatchGuard Video Inc., cost $46,880, which will be paid out of the forfeited cash fund.
Lt. Roger Keith said department officials had seen several presentations from companies about their camera systems, but preferred the Allen, Texas-based WatchGuard, a subsidiary of Motorola used by many law enforcement agencies in the state.
“WatchGuard really stood out in a features versus cost analysis,” Keith said.
He said is the opportune time to purchase a new system because the current one used by the officers is at end-of-life.
The V-300 body-cam has many useful features. It mounts on the officer’s chest, weighs less than a pound, has 128 GB of storage space and Wireless uploading.
Chief John Densmore said the department plans to add more cameras. They take the guess work out of what exactly happened in an incident involving police.
“It’s right there and it’s obvious,” he said. “If someone comes up and files a complaint on an officer, we pull the video and can answer those questions right here, right now.”
Densmore said knowing the interaction between an officer and a resident is being recorded might cause both parties to be just a little more careful to conduct themselves approprately.
“I’ve seen it work 100 times if I’ve seen it work one time,” Densmore said.
The long-range plan is to have 20 of the body cameras and equipment, eight others with evidence management software, 28 rechargeable batteries, thee, eight bay transfer stations and an interview room system.
The total cost to outfit the department, if not financed, is $269,315.50. Densmore said the department will be pursuing the many available grants to help pay for the system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.