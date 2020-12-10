Athens police are investigating a hit and run accident that left a teenager injured Tuesday evening, Dec. 8, in the 1100 Block of Bunny Rabbit Road. The incident was captured on home surveillance video.
The suspect’s vehicle is a green, early 2000 model GMC or Chevrolet pickup with a black toolbox and possibly missing a tailgate. APD asks anyone able to identify this vehicle to contact 903-675-5454, or Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 800-545-8477.
The victim, a 13-year-old male from Athens, was driving an ATV, traveling southbound in the ditch alongside Bunny Rabbit Road approaching the intersection of Ruth Street.
When he tried to cross Bunny Rabbit Road, he was hit by a vehicle also traveling southbound.
He sustained a minor head injury and was taken by UT Health EMS to UT Health – Athens to be evaluated.
The driver who hit him failed to stop and fled the scene toward FM 59.
Sgt. Brett Morman spoke to the victim and witnesses at the scene and was able to retrieve a security video from a nearby home. The investigation is ongoing.
