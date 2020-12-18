Athens police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who robbed a person at the Monday evening at the Vera Bank ATM in the 700 block of East Tyler Street.
The Athens Police Department received a 911 call around 8:43 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, reporting a robbery at the bank's ATM. Upon arrival, Officer Joshua Ames met with the victim, who was unharmed.
The victim said a man, wearing a grey hoodie, tan jacket, and khaki pants, approached his vehicle while he was parked at the ATM drive through. The man displayed a semi-automatic pistol and demanded money.
After receiving the money, the male subject fled the scene into the woods, northbound, behind the bank.
Lt. Roger Keith, Cpl. Marshall Passons, and Patrolman Erin Hammons searched the area, however, they were unable to locate the suspect.
Det. Wesley Hoover reviewed the bank's security video and processed the crime scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Athens Police Department at 903-675-5454 or report a tip to Henderson Crime Stoppers at 800-545-8477.
