The Athens Police Department was involved in two evading capture incidents over the weekend that resulted in arrests.
The first was a 45-year old Anthony Quinn Andrews, who remained in the Henderson County Jail on Monday, facing multiple charges.
Andrews was picked up on a warrant for assault on a public servant, and an onsite charge of evading arrest in a motor vehicle. When Andrews was booked into jail, he was also charged with possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility. Total bond on the offenses was set at $65,000.
APD reports said officers answered a call at 11:35 a.m. on Saturday morning concerning a suspicious vehicle. The driver of a blue Dodge defied an officer's attempt to stop him on E. Tyler Street, then turned onto North Pinkerton Street. He was arrested in the 400 block of North Pinkerton.
In another incident, a motorcyclist led law enforcement on a wild chase on Saturday, before he arrested in the eastern part of the county, was in jail Monday, charged with evading arrest.
Bond was set at $6,500 on Leo Ralph Boyd, 24, of Kemp.
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office pursued Boyd on U.S. 175 from the Eustace area at about 2 p.m., when the Athens Police Department joined the chase. APD reports said the motorcycle turned east on State Highway 31 East toward Murchison and sped away.
Boyd was eventually arrested by the Chandler Police Department. The Eustace and Browsboro Departments were also part of the law enforcement effort.
