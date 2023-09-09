Athens is a safe, close-knit, and growing community, and our police officers play an integral role in protecting our city and citizens’ quality of life. We are looking for dedicated, highly qualified officers to join our department. The ideal candidate will be someone who is community-oriented and thrives in a team environment. In addition to patrol experience, prior experience as a patrol investigator, Field Training Officer, School Resource Officer (SRO), I.S.D. police, or a community service unit would be a plus.
With new, updated equipment, a competitive salary-and-benefits package, and a new police facility, the Athens Police Department takes care of our officers. We work hard to ensure fair compensation and offer a $59,527.52 entry-level salary per year for currently licensed officers. Experienced officers who qualify may laterally enter at a higher salary, up to $65,220.48.
The police department will hold written and physical ability tests for entry-level police officer positions at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30.
Interested candidates must complete the Intent to Test for Entry-Level Police Officer and the City of Athens Application for Employment, which can be obtained from City Hall, located at 508 E. Tyler St., Athens, Texas, or from the city’s website at www.athenstx.gov. The completed application must be submitted by returning to City Hall on or before Sept. 25.
