The Athens Police Department made multiple arrests during the Christmas to New Year's Day period , reports show.
Amanda Lynn Shelton, 34, of Murchison, remained in jail on Thursday after she was picked up by police, responding to a report of a suspicious person.
According to reports, Officer Brittney Lee went to Farm-to-Market Road 2495 at about 10:30 a.m. to investigate, and after looking in the area found Shelton, who attempted to avoid being taken into custody. Shelton was charged with possession of dangerous drugs, evading arrest on foot, resisting arrest and fraudulent use of identifying information. Total bond on Shelton was set at $23,500.
Shelton was previously arrested on June 9 for the felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, between 4 grams and 200 grams. She was released in September on a personal recognizance bond.
Other incidents worked by APD during the holiday period include two where vehicles struck power poles.
On Monday at about 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a minor wreck in the 500 block of W. Larkin Street where a vehicle had struck a pole. The driver, Timothy Ray Maddux attempted to escape arrest before he was taken into custody.
Maddox was charged with duty on striking a fixture/highway landscape. According to the Texas Penal Code, the operator of a vehicle involved in an accident resulting only in damage to a structure adjacent to a highway or a fixture or landscaping legally on or adjacent to a highway shall
take reasonable steps to locate and notify the owner or person in charge of the property of the accident and of the operator's name and address and the registration number of the vehicle the operator was driving. Maddox posted $2,500 bond on Tuesday and was released.
In another incident, according to APD reports, shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday, a vehicle with two occupants hit a pole in the 700 block of Bunny Rabbit Road. Officers arrested Efrain Jesus Tobar, 20, for duty on striking a structure. He was released on Monday after posting bond of $2,500. Elvelyn Sanchez, 22, was arrested for public intoxication and obstruction of an operator's view. She was granted a court date and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.