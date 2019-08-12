A stop in Canton of teen wanted on an Athens theft warrant led to a felony drug arrest for heroin, Athens Police Department reports said.
Cody Turner, 17 of Athens was booked into the Henderson County Jail, Sunday, on a theft $100-$700 charge and possession of a controlled substance (1 gram to 4 grams). Turner remained in custody on Monday, with total bond set at $12,000.
APD reports show Sgt. Brett Morman picked up Turner on the Athens warrant after he had been stopped by Canton police on a separate charge of theft under $100.
Morman reported that as he was taking Turner to jail he said he had drugs in one of his socks.
The suspected heroin was booked into APD evidence to be sent to the Department of Public Safety.
According to the Texas Health and Safety Code, heroin is in Penalty Group-1, which includes the most serious drug offenses. The possession of more than 1 gram and less than 4 grams is a third degree felony, which upon conviction carries a punishment range of imprisonment of not more than 10 years or less than two years and a fine not to exceed $10,000.
