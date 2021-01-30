They served Athens as members of the police department for more than a quarter-century; this week, Sgt. Brett W. Morman and Dispatcher Patricia D. Garza received good wishes and honors from the department for their contributions which began under Chief David Harris in the '90s.
Morman could be seen out working cases or at the scene of a wreck since he came on board in December 1995. He was promoted to the rank of detective in 1998. Morman achieved the rank of sergeant in 2003.
At a reception this week, Morman was presented an engraved watch and his service revolver. For Garza, her time with APD began in May of 1994.
"She worked under three chiefs," Interim Chief Rodney Williams said. "She's seen a lot of change in the dispatch office."
Indeed, the equipment at the dispatch office at the department on Scott Street is much more advanced and complex than it was 26 years ago.
Police dispatchers are often the first contact a person has with the department in a time of emergency.
They answer both emergency and non-emergency phone calls and coordinates the response of officers to crime and accident scenes.
Garza was presented a watch and a plaque from her co-workers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.