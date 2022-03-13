The Athens Police Department recently hosted its annual awards banquet that included some much-deserved recognition for their officers and some funny awards as well.
Officer of the Year was awarded to Ptl. Melissa Goss who is also an Athens ISD school resource officer, dividing her time between all three of Athens ISD's elementary campuses. Officer Goss has been described by many in the community as a blessing and the real deal. Goss also was awarded the humorous Wipe Out Award for always walking with grace.
Rookie of the Year was awarded to Ptl. Joshua Blanco who also recently received his Bachelor’s Degree as well.
Aimee Mitchell was awarded Civilian Employee of the Year and Supervisor of the Year was given to Sgt. Jason Bosher.
Res. Sgt. Robert McAtee was presented with the Reserve Officer Award for most hours served. The Retirement Award was given to Res. Sgt. Ricky Garza.
Certificates were also given to Amber Leon for Intermediate Telecommunicator and to Cpl. Clint Sharp for Intermediate Peace Officer. Lt. Billy Westover, Ptl. James Graham, and Sgt. Brittney Lee received their Master Peace Officer certificates.
Sgt. Dustin Cook, Sgt. Marshall Passons, and Det. Charles W. Hoover received honors for 10 years of service, while Ptl. James Graham was celebrated for his 15 years of service in the department.
The humor of the evening was brought in by the various fun awards given. The Bearded Beauty Award went to Sgt. William Carlow and Sgt. Dustin Cook was given the Ink Master Award.
Connor Strange won for having the best hair and Cpl. Clint Sharp is known as the Class Clown. Cpl. Robert Poteet was given the Geek Squad Award for moving the department into the 21st century.
Ptl. Erin Hammons received the Demolition Derby Award for when coming in hot goes wrong and Sgt. Jason Bosher is known to fix anything with his Duct Tape Award.
In January, Athens PD welcomed longtime Athens resident Jujhar Singh into the force.
"It is good to see homegrown kids coming to work here," Chief John Densmore said. "That's what we want."
Athens Middle School kids were recently treated to dancing with some of the local officers to celebrate “Twosday,” Feb. 22, 2022. Officers, teachers, and students joined together for a two-minute dance to commemorate this fun, numerical day at 2:22 p.m.
The awards given for Officer of the Year, Reserve Officer of the Year, and Civilian Employee of the Year are in honor of APD Lt. Bennie R. Everett, who died in the line of duty in 1977.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.