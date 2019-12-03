The Athens Police Department was called to an incident on Friday involving the occupants of two motor vehicles on N. Palestine in which one of the drivers was allegedly threatened by a handgun.
APD reports said dispatch received a call at about 5 p.m. that there had been a wreck involving an SUV and a Chevrolet sedan, with no injuries.
Officer Joshua Ames went to the scene and spoke to driver of the SUV. The 27-year-old woman said she was headed north when the driver of a red Chevrolet pointed a handgun. She said she slammed her vehicle into the back of the Chevrolet as a defensive move.
The woman told Ames that after the collision, the other driver got out of the Chevrolet and pointed the gun again. She then ran away going south on N. 19 along with a second person.
APD ran the information on the Chevrolet and found it is registered to a 26-year-old woman. The identity of the other person who fled was unknown. She was wearing a red or black hoodie, police reports said.
Officer James Graham, Sgt. Eddie Smith and Corporal Christopher Saylors were also sent to the scene. The incident is being investigated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.