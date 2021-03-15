The City of Athens Police Department will conduct a written entry exam and physical ability test to create an eligibility list for the position of Police Officer on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
With new, updated equipment and a competitive salary-and-benefits package, the Athens Police Department takes care of its officers. APD offers a $46,655 salary per year for entry-level officers, as well as a $3,000 sign-on bonus.
The Athens Police Department has a Cadet Program, which pays for highly qualified individuals to attend the police academy. There is also a Lateral Entry Program, which provides up to 4 years of credit for pay purposes when qualified candidates join the department.
Interested candidates must complete the Intent to Test for Entry Level Police Officer and the City of Athens Application for Employment which can be obtained from City Hall, located at 508 E. Tyler St., Athens, Texas. The completed applications must be submitted by returning to City Hall on or before Tuesday, March 16.
