The City of Athens Police Department will conduct a written entry exam and physical ability test to create an eligibility list for the position of Police Officer Thursday, June 4, 2020.
With new, updated equipment and a competitive salary-and-benefits package, the Athens Police Department takes care of its officers. APD offers a $46,655 salary per year for entry-level officers, as well as a $3,000 sign-on bonus.
The Athens Police Department has waived college requirements for this testing cycle. Applicants must possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent.
The Athens Police Department has two slots open for its Cadet Program, which pays for highly qualified individuals to attend the police academy.
Interested candidates must complete the Application for Examination for Entry Level Police Officer and the City of Athens Application for Employment which can be obtained from City Hall, located at 508 E. Tyler St., Athens, Texas. The completed applications must be submitted by returning to City Hall on or before May 28.
