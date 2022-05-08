Calls for service kept Athens Police Department officers hurrying to all points of the city in April according to the department monthly activity report.
Calls for Service totaled 1081 of which 649 were 911 emergencies.
Officers on patrol initiated 434 responses, while dispatch answered 647 calls for service.
The department worked a little more than one motor vehicle crash per day, for a total of 37.
Officers made 26 arrests and issued 72 citations. In addition there were 189 warnings.
Officers wrote 104 reports during the month. Those included 72 offense reports and 16 incident reports.
Six were written for family violence incidents and one for sexual assault.
During the month, police served 12 warrants that resulted in Class C arrests.
On the subject of animal control, two dog bite incidents were investigated.
Also during the month, Taylor Rice, an eight year veteran of APD, was promoted from Corporal to Sergeant. The milestone was marked by a pinning ceremony with the new sergeant’s son, Lawson, doing the honors.
In April APD took part in the Trinity Valley Community College Job Fair, a Cops and Kids get together at Kiwanis Park and the Drug
Chief John Densmore presented Life Saving Awards to two officers who prevented a possible suicide.
The awards were presented to Sgt. Brittney Lee and Cpl. Joshua Ames for their actions on April 19. The man, Derrick Dowell was present at the ceremony to publicly thank the officers.
Dispatchers were honored April 10-16 during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. Recognizing the men and women who respond to emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment, and render life-saving assistance to the world’s citizens.
"Dispatchers are heroes," Densmore said.
