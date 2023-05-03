Athens Police Chief John Densmore has announced his resignation, effective April 28, in order to go into the private sector.
The City of Athens stated in an email, “During his tenure, Chief Densmore has worked tirelessly to keep our city safe and enhance the quality of life for all of our citizens. On behalf of the city, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude for his dedicated service to our community. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors and are confident that he will continue to make a positive impact in his new role.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.